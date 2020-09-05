Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 5th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Scotland and Northern Ireland held in Nations League openers

By Press Association
5th September 2020

By PA Sport Staff
Scotland were pegged back and had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Israel in their Nations League group opener at Hampden Park.

The home side broke the deadlock a minute from the break through Ryan Christie’s penalty after Eitan Tibi’s foul on John McGinn, moments after a crucial save from Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall.

The second half was as hard-fought as the first with Eran Zahavi firing in the deserved equaliser in the 73rd minute.

The League B, Group Two match was a dress rehearsal for next month’s play-off semi-final against Israel at the same venue.

Scotland’s group rivals the Czech Republic secured a 3-1 win against Slovakia in Bratislava.

Second-half goals from Vladimir Coufal, Borek Dockal (penalty) and substitute Michael Krmencik put the visitors in control before substitute Ivan Schranz scored a late consolation for Slovakia.

Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn scored the only goal as Holland got their campaign off to a winning start against Poland.

Bergwijn was set free by Frenkie de Jong’s raking pass and clinched Holland a deserved win with a neat 62nd-minute finish.

Holland’s group rivals Italy had to come from behind as they were held 1-1 by Bosnia-Herzegovina in Florence.

Roma striker Edin Dzeko gave Bosnia a second-half lead before Inter Milan midfielder Stefano Sensi struck Italy’s deserved equaliser.

In League B, Group One, 10-man Northern Ireland rescued a 1-1 draw in Romania thanks to substitute Gavin Whyte’s late header.

George Puskas gave Romania a first-half lead but, after Josh Magennis had been sent off for his second yellow card six minutes before the break, Whyte headed an 87th-minute equaliser.

Norway slipped to a 2-1 home defeat to Austria in Oslo, with goals in either half from Michael Gregoritsch and Marcel Sabitzer putting the visitors in command.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland pulled one back for Norway midway through the second half, but it was not enough.

In League C, Group Four, Belarus were beaten 2-0 by Albania in Minsk and Kazakhstan defeated Lithuania by the same score in Vilnius.

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Local News

Gib Brexit deal possible even without UK/EU agreement, CM says

Tue 1st Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Germany issues travel warning for Gibraltar

Wed 26th Aug, 2020

Local News

Gedime plans revamp of Devil’s Tower premises

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Czech Republic will not face Scotland over coronavirus threat in squad

5th September 2020

Sports
Gibraltar U21 faced 6-0 defeat to Norway U21 with three penalties conceded

4th September 2020

Sports
Lionel Messi agrees to stay at Barcelona despite frustration with club bosses

4th September 2020

Sports
San Marino head coach and captain give down to earth expectation for tomorrow

4th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020