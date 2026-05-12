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Tue 12th May, 2026

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Local News

Seabourn renews partnership with Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival

By Chronicle Staff
12th May 2026

Seabourn Cruise Line has renewed its partnership with the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival for 2026, Gibraltar Cultural Services has confirmed.

GCS, on behalf of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism, said Seabourn would again support the festival following last year’s partnership.

Seabourn, which operates five contemporary cruise ships, will host a bespoke event during the festival in partnership with GCS and Gibraltar London House.

The event will feature Grant Harrold, author of The Royal Butler, and will be hosted by him as an afternoon tea experience.

It will include stories from the royal household, as well as a focus on tradition, anecdotes and etiquette.

GCS said the event was designed for prospective guests and would combine conversation, expert insight and royal storytelling.

During the festival, Seabourn’s onshore partners MH Bland will also run sales desks at the Gibraltar Garrison Library and other festival locations.

Lynn Narraway, Seabourn’s vice president for UK, Europe and MEA, said: "Following the success of last year’s event, Seabourn is excited to be a partner of the Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival for the second time in 2026. The theme of literature resonates with our discerning guests, who enjoy enriching talks and events during their cruise hosted by celebrated guest authors via our 'Seabourn Conversations' programme. Seabourn loves visiting Gibraltar, with a number of our ships calling in every summer to enable our guests to enjoy the culture and history of this fascinating destination."

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Following last year’s successful partnership, it is truly exciting to have Seabourn Cruise Line join us again this year. The Royal Butler event will appeal to such a wide audience and be another highlight to the well rounded and impressive line up being planned for November. I would like to thank Gibunco, Seabourn and all our partners and sponsors for their continued support to ensure the Literary Festival remains current and enjoyable for audiences from Gibraltar and abroad.”

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