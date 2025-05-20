Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th May, 2025

Second inquest into fatal collision pushed back to December

By Brian Reyes
20th May 2025

An inquest into the deaths at sea of two Spanish nationals in a collision between a Royal Gibraltar Police vessel and a rigid-hulled inflatable boat in Spanish waters in March 2020 has been pushed back to the end of this year. The inquest was scheduled to have started next week but has been adjourned to...

