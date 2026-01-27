Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Separate recalls of baby formula by Nestle and Danone traced to shared supplier

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
27th January 2026

Two separate recalls of contaminated baby formula this month by Nestle and Danone originated from a shared ingredient supplier, the UK food safety watchdog has confirmed.

The Gibraltar Government said the alert was received by the Environmental Agency from the UK Food Standards Agency on Monday morning and officers contacted importers immediately.

The Government said affected items have been withdrawn from local shops on Monday and withdrawal notices have been placed in store.

The UK Food Standards Agency (FSA) said ongoing investigations had identified that contamination resulting in both the Nestle SMA and Danone Aptamil recalls originated from a shared third-party ingredient supplier.

Jodie Wild, head of incidents at the FSA, said: “Ongoing investigations have identified that the contamination originated from a shared third-party ingredient supplier.

“As a result of these investigations, Danone is recalling one batch of Aptamil product due to the presence of cereulide.

“If further recalls are needed, we will communicate these immediately.”

“If you have any of the affected products, stop using them as soon as possible and switch to an alternative formula.”

“If the formula was prescribed by a health professional, consult a pharmacist or other medical professional before changing.”

The FSA is working urgently with manufacturers to trace all products that may have used ingredients from this supplier, and ensure all affected products are removed from sale.

On January 23, food giant Danone recalled a batch of its Aptamil baby formula product over concerns it could contain the cereulide toxin, which can cause vomiting and stomach cramps.

The FSA said the cereulide toxin, which can cause nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps if consumed, had been found in the batch distributed in the UK.

The alert related to batch 31-10-2026 of Aptamil First Infant Formula 800g, with a best-before date of October 31 2026.

On January 6, Nestle recalled some of its baby formula products over concerns they could also contain cereulide.

The problem was caused by an ingredient provided by a leading supplier, it added.

Nestle products affected by the recall included SMA Advanced First Infant Milk, SMA Advanced Follow-On Milk, SMA Anti Reflux, SMA Alfamino, SMA First Infant Milk, SMA Little Steps First Infant Milk, SMA Comfort and SMA Lactose Free.

