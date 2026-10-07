Seven days, four venues and 40 events for this year’s Literary Festival

This year’s Gibraltar Gibunco Literary Festival will feature a line-up of 40 authors, a schools programme and performances, in a packed week-long event. The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, spoke to Chronicle Deputy Editor Gabriella Ramagge about the event, what to look forward to and his own passion for reading.

The Gibraltar Literary Festival will span across seven days, four venues and will include over 40 events in a packed line-up featuring well-known authors.

Last year, the Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, tipped the event as “bigger and better” and, this year, famous names like Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith, multi-million bestselling author Adele Parks, and former UK Secretary of State for Defence Penny Mordaunt join the line-up.

Mr Santos pointed to new events and performances this year too, including a Candelight Concert with John Suchet and the Stratis Philharmonic Orchestra, an Afternoon Tea with The Royal Butler, the semi dramatisation of Margaret Thatcher’s last few days in office with Lord Charles Moore and Kate Ehrman, as well as a live performance by Phil Manzanera.

“We have also reintroduced two genres that were very popular at the beginning of the Literary Festival including the Spanish language and supporting our religious denominations,” Mr Santos said.

“Arturo Perez Reverte will be providing, in Spanish, an In Conversation With Clive Golt on his publications. The Most Reverend Alfred Xuereb will be speaking on his publications on the life of Pope Benedict, whilst also leading on a Festival Service with His Lordship Charles Azzopardi.”

“Our reach has broadened further with other events pre and post the Festival to include Callarte in collaboration with the Fine Arts Association, where art meets food, bringing in the business community, a Poetry Slam in collaboration with the schools which will conclude with a final event at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre and a Haiku poetry project together with the Heritage Trust at the Lighthouse.”

Since its inception, the Literary Festival has been a tourism-led event and is marketing across Gibraltar, UK and Spain in a bid to attract tourists.

For Mr Santos, marketing is at the heart of this Festival.

Marketing began earlier in the year, promoting the Save the Date campaign, and he said this was followed by the prelude events with a charity Round the Rock run with Sir Mo Farah.

“Shortly thereafter, and when announced this year’s lineup, our marketing has continued both in Gibraltar, UK and Spain,” Mr Santos said, “the latter in the Costa Del Sol targeting English speaking communities.”

“A big campaign was led by Gibraltar London House and Broadcast Revolution targeting nearly 7.7 million people across UK via BBC radio channels. The Festival Team have also targeted cruise ships as we know there are 10,000 visitors to Gibraltar on cruises during festival week.”

Some of Mr Santos’s highlights for this year’s Festival include John Suchet’s Candelight Concert, Adele Parks, Arturo Perez Reverte, Dame Penny Mordaunt, and Dame Prue Leith.

“However, despite what my highlights are, I believe that the line-up of authors and events is interesting and diverse,” he said.

“The Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival continues to establish itself as one of Gibraltar's flagship cultural events, attracting internationally acclaimed authors, historians, journalists, scientists, and public figures from across a wide range of disciplines.”

“The Festival demonstrates the exceptional quality and diversity of this year's programme, offering audiences the opportunity to engage with thought-provoking discussions. Topics like masculinity, ADHD, bilingualism, mental health and ageing are just some of the subjects explored, I strongly encourage those who wish to purchase tickets to do so early to avoid disappointment. The Gibraltar Literary Festival 2026 is not to be missed.”

This year marks the National Year of Reading in the UK, a major push after plummeting levels of reading for enjoyment.

For Mr Santos, it is important to champion the Literary Festival and encourage the public to read.

In his view, championing the festival opens the doors to the community for them to engage in literature, and supports writers of all genres and personalities of all walks of life, giving them a platform to be enjoyed by people with varied interests.

“We will always encourage people to read as this broadens understanding on every topic possible, but we encourage people to partake in all aspects of culture, including music and theatre,” he said.

“Literature can be expressed in the traditional written word but there are other ways to enjoy and absorb information, such as through podcasts, audio books, interviews and discussions.”

“The Literary Festival brings so many of these elements together that it will appeal to the traditionalists and non-traditionalists equally.”

Looking to the future, Mr Santos hopes the festival continues to gain momentum and reputation.

“This is fantastic for our audiences but also for Gibraltar overall,” he said.

“More people are coming to the Rock for the Festival, having a positive impact on our hotels, restaurants and retail businesses.”

“We envisage the Festival to continue growing in its appeal and we are proud to be championing Gibraltar through literature and tourist led events.”

Q&A - Recommendations from an avid reader

What was the last book you read?

The House in the Cerulean Sea by T.J. Klune

I would describe this story as a modern fairytale. Its themes include craving acceptance and wanting to form part of a group. These are messages I stand for as a person; not judging a book by its cover and giving everyone an opportunity to belong.

The message may seem simplistic, but it is written beautifully and accessibly.

As an avid reader, what are some of the best books you’ve read so far this year?

There are too many to mention, so I will limit myself to just three.

Theo of Golden by Allen Levi. It is a heartwarming story of generous people doing kind things for others. To a certain extent I read for escapism, and in a world where kindness can sometimes seem to be in short supply, this book is hopeful and reminded me of the good there can be.

My Friends by Fredrik Backman which beautifully describes the bond of friendship, and the people you choose who support you and enrich your life. I consider this book a modern masterpiece.

I would happily recommend anything by this author, his writing is just that good!

And finally, a completely unbiased review. The author will confirm I am a tough critic! El Llanto de la Golondrina, to date, the unpublished work of Samuel del Toro, my husband. A thriller that will keep you on your toes with its storyline but also inspire you with its beautifully lyrical writing. I have no doubt that this book will be published soon giving the opportunity to every avid reader to experience the emotional journey that I have been fortunate to take already.

What book would you recommend to a non-reader?

I will recommend two: Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth and Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine by Gail Honeyman. They are both character-driven books where the protagonists are quirky with interesting views on life. Both authors make the stories easy reads with endearing unusual characters.

What is your preferred genre and why?

Contemporary fiction and literary fiction. As a creative myself, with my own process and imagination, I really enjoy taking time out to immerse myself in other people’s imagination for a while.