Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Seven Main Street shops to accept crypto payments

Essardas director Vivek Budhrani.

By Gabriella Peralta
4th May 2021

Shoppers will be able to purchase jewellery using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum for the first time on Main Street. The Essardas group, which includes seven Main Street jewellery shops, decided to offer this new payment method after requests from their clientele. Essardas director Vivek Budhrani told the Chronicle this decision to offer crypto...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Emotion and pride in Gibraltar as Archbishop Mark Miles is ordained

Sun 25th Apr, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar eyes UK travel green list after six weeks without new resident cases

Tue 4th May, 2021

Local News

Social media post ends in armed police operation

Fri 30th Apr, 2021

Local News

Employment tribunal was wrong in GHA bullying case, Supreme Court rules

Thu 29th Apr, 2021

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Sixty-one goal weekend in five matches

4th May 2021

Features
Culture v Covid exhibition to formally open today

4th May 2021

Sports
Lynx close gap with Mons Calpe after beating Lions

2nd May 2021

Sports
Young Harley the big surprise in Mile run

2nd May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021