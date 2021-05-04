Seven Main Street shops to accept crypto payments
Shoppers will be able to purchase jewellery using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum for the first time on Main Street. The Essardas group, which includes seven Main Street jewellery shops, decided to offer this new payment method after requests from their clientele. Essardas director Vivek Budhrani told the Chronicle this decision to offer crypto...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here