Wed 14th May, 2025

Shane Ramagge promoted to Senior Port Officer

By Chronicle Staff
14th May 2025

The Gibraltar Port Authority has announced the promotion of Shane Ramagge to the role of Senior Port Officer.

Mr Ramagge joined the authority in December 2014 following several years of industry experience. He successfully completed the V103/1 course at South Tyneside College in the UK before being promoted to Port Officer in June 2018.

Since then, he has taken on a range of responsibilities within the authority. In February 2019, he completed the V103/2 Supervisors course at South Tyneside College and later that year qualified as a Port Facilities Security Officer, a role he held for six years. In 2021, he obtained a Diploma in Marine Accident Investigation from North Kent College in the UK.

Mr Ramagge now joins the GPA Senior Management team.

The Captain of the Port, John Ghio, said: “I am delighted to welcome Shane to Senior Management. This promotion reflects the hard work and dedication which characterises him and I look forward to his contribution to the GPA from his new role.”

