Wed 4th Mar, 2026

Sharks and dolphins workshop engages Lower Primary pupils

Photos courtesy of TNP

By Chronicle Staff
4th March 2026

The Nautilus Project engaged with pupils from St Paul’s Lower Primary this week for its Sharks and Dolphins workshop, described as a popular session among Lower Primary schools and held in the wake of two recent dolphin death incidents on Gibraltar’s shores.

The organisation said the workshop forms part of a wider series of marine biology sessions designed to spark interest in the Rock’s marine environment and its wildlife.

A spokesperson TNP said: “Sharks and Dolphins is always a popular workshop amongst the Lower Primary schools."

“Our different marine biology workshops ignite a passion for our marine wildlife thus ensuring their future survival.”

“We were delighted to host SPLP pupils.”

On Sunday, March 1, a young dolphin was floating by the Eastern shoreline and a bystander, Tamara Borg, reported it to TNP.

The cetacean, was to be collected by the EPRU, and will undergo a necropsy to ascertain cause of death.

The following day on Monday, March 2, another young cetacean found on the Eastern shoreline.

“Not a great start to March,” said a TNP spokesperson.

