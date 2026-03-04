Sharks and dolphins workshop engages Lower Primary pupils

The Nautilus Project engaged with pupils from St Paul’s Lower Primary this week for its Sharks and Dolphins workshop, described as a popular session among Lower Primary schools and held in the wake of two recent dolphin death incidents on Gibraltar’s shores.

The organisation said the workshop forms part of a wider series of marine biology sessions designed to spark interest in the Rock’s marine environment and its wildlife.

A spokesperson TNP said: “Sharks and Dolphins is always a popular workshop amongst the Lower Primary schools."

“Our different marine biology workshops ignite a passion for our marine wildlife thus ensuring their future survival.”

“We were delighted to host SPLP pupils.”

On Sunday, March 1, a young dolphin was floating by the Eastern shoreline and a bystander, Tamara Borg, reported it to TNP.

The cetacean, was to be collected by the EPRU, and will undergo a necropsy to ascertain cause of death.

The following day on Monday, March 2, another young cetacean found on the Eastern shoreline.

“Not a great start to March,” said a TNP spokesperson.