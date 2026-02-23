Sheriff claims first victory as road titles close to be claimed

The sixth race in the Gibfibre Road Runners League organised by the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association was to see ew surprises.

With 42 athletes participating, Sunday February 22nds race was to see some of the top runners such as Andrew Gordon not competing.

The race, which had already seen some runners not attending having participated in the Saturday Parkrun event saw a total of 32 male runner and ten female runners take on a gruelling 16km route. Starting at the far northern end of Line Wall Road and taking runners into Rosia, they were then to return via Rosia Road, onto Queensway before turning by Glacis back into Line Wall for what was a three loop route.

Already the league had seen some interesting fact emerging before the race with two athletes who had been winning races, not in line for either the King or the Queen of the Road titles. Both Andrew Gordon and Kim Baglietto not having completed the five races required and with just one further race to complete after this past Sunday's run, unlikely to do so.

Instead the King of the Road league table saw Richard Blagg in first position with Finely Cant in second place and Julian Sheriff in third.

The latter was to do himself a favour on the day adding to his tally with his first win of the season and adding pressure on second placed Finely, who was to not to finish in the top three on Sunday.

In the women's category the Queen of the Road title was being held by Rosanna Dos Santos Fenrnadez who was also to claim further points, finishing third, although she was still to see her first victory of the season.

Although leading the table, he best finish had been in second place. Once again seeing Kim Baglietto, who does not feature in the rankings, finishing first, with Tamara, also out of contention for the Queen of the Road, finishing second on Sunday.

Rosanna on Sunday, was however, to show why she was leading the table, with an impressive run as she took on the 16km run, something which she admitted she had not really envisaged at the start of the season. Her consistency throughout, albiet finishing third behind Kim and Tamara reaffirming her place at the top of the league table with a consistent top tier finish.

Charlene Marin, her Carpe Diem colleague, already in second place in the league ranking was also to add to her points tally with a top tier finish.

Sunday was to see Kim Baglietto claim the race, having won all the races she has participated in. However, having missed key races due to her participation in events outside Gibraltar, Baglietto will once again fail to become Queen of the Road, although considered as the present top female runner in Gibraltar's road running community.

The team event in the women's division should see Carpe Diem confirmed as winners in the final race, with the men's with Lourdians A in the lead.

