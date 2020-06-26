Short Story Competition Years 4-5 runner up Felipe the Frazzled Flamingo By Darcey Evans-Cassano
There was once a flamingo named Felipe. He lived in an animal care centre near the park. Felipe always loved to strut and boast about his beautiful feathers. Not a single feather out of place, with amazing pink tones. They were spectacular! However, Felipe had a ‘friend’, her name was Penelope the pigeon. But Felipe...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here