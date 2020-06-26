Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th Jun, 2020

Features

Short Story Competition Years 4-5 runner up Felipe the Frazzled Flamingo By Darcey Evans-Cassano

By Guest Contributor
26th June 2020

There was once a flamingo named Felipe. He lived in an animal care centre near the park. Felipe always loved to strut and boast about his beautiful feathers. Not a single feather out of place, with amazing pink tones. They were spectacular! However, Felipe had a ‘friend’, her name was Penelope the pigeon. But Felipe...

