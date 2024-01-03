Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 3rd Jan, 2024

Sir Joe raises eyebrows with New Year appeal to ‘young guerrillas’

By Brian Reyes
3rd January 2024

Sir Joe Bossano, the Minister for Economic Development, told young revellers at a New Year dance event that they must become “guerrillas” to defend Gibraltar if it was “in danger”, in comments described as “deeply inappropriate and anachronistic” by the Opposition. Addressing people in Spanish during an electronic music event at the Tercentenary Hall, Sir...

