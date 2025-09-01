Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 1st Sep, 2025

Sir Robert Neill to be conferred Freedom of the City of Gibraltar

Archive image of Sir Bob Neill during a National Day rally in Gibraltar. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
1st September 2025

Sir Robert Neill will be awarded the Honorary Freedom of the City of Gibraltar at a ceremony on September 8.

The conferment was moved by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and unanimously approved at a session of Parliament on November 29, 2024.

The ceremony will take place at the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall, at 7pm and will be conducted by the Deputy Mayor, Nicholas Guerrero.

Further information is available from mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi or by calling 200 47592.

