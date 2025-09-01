Sir Robert Neill to be conferred Freedom of the City of Gibraltar

Sir Robert Neill will be awarded the Honorary Freedom of the City of Gibraltar at a ceremony on September 8.

The conferment was moved by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and unanimously approved at a session of Parliament on November 29, 2024.

The ceremony will take place at the Mayor’s Parlour, City Hall, at 7pm and will be conducted by the Deputy Mayor, Nicholas Guerrero.

Further information is available from mayor@gibraltar.gov.gi or by calling 200 47592.