Sir Vince Cable to appear at Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministries of Culture and Tourism, has confirmed the participation of Sir Vince Cable at this year’s Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival 2025.

Sir Vince Cable is a British politician who served as Leader of the Liberal Democrats from 2017 to 2019 and as Member of Parliament for Twickenham from 1997 to 2015, and again from 2017 to 2019. He was also Secretary of State for Business, Innovation and Skills, and President of the Board of Trade from 2010 to 2015.

His book Eclipsing the West explores the idea that the Western-dominated world of the past 300 years is coming to an end. Drawing on recent data and his experience in politics and economics, the book examines the implications of the rise of Asian superstates for the global future.

Sir Vince Cable’s talk is scheduled for 4pm on Sunday, November 16 at the Gibraltar Garrison Library. Tickets are available from Buytickets.gi and at the Gibraltar Garrison Library box office.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “I am delighted to welcome Sir Vince Cable to Gibraltar to participate in the festival."

“As has become expected, the festival team have arranged for a wide range of speakers to cater for all tastes and interests. Sir Vince is a recognised authority in the fields of politics and economics, and his book, both current and relevant, will be well received by audiences.”

The festival will take place from November 10 to 16, 2025.