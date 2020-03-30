Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 30th Mar, 2020

Features

Sister Jennifer on the ‘life changing experience’ that is isolation

By Guest Contributor
30th March 2020

Sister Jennifer, a Gibraltarian enclosed Discalced Carmelite nun living in Ronda, and has spent decades inside a monastery. She has shared with the Chronicle advice on what people should do during this isolation period. She encourages people not to waste their time and think of others. By Sister Jennifer Hello, my name is Sr. Jennifer...

