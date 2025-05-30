Slovakia score eleven against Gibraltar

Slovakia 11-0 Gibraltar

Women’s Nation League

With Viagas unavailable and several changes to the starting lineup, Wiseman selected a different eleven from his debut team.

Nash, Celecia, and Ferro were among the starters, contributing both in defence and attack. Notably, Ferro was handed her debut start after an impressive showing in training.

Gibraltar also welcomed back Pizzarello, returning from an injury that had forced her off early in previous internationals. Now playing in the U.S., she returned to her roots to represent Gibraltar once again.

Slovakia, the group favourites, had previously beaten Gibraltar 8-0 at Europa Point and were set to field another strong side. Among their ranks were players nearing or surpassing a century of international caps — a stark contrast to Gibraltar’s relatively new and inexperienced squad.

It took Slovakia just 20 seconds to show their intent, breaking down the right flank and delivering a cross into the penalty area. Thirty seconds later, they attacked down the opposite side. A low cross into the goalmouth was met by Rybanská, who diverted the ball past Robba to make it 1-0.

Slovakia continued to pile pressure on Gibraltar’s goal, with Robba making two important blocks and a great save to keep the deficit from growing.

Gibraltar attempted to regroup and slow the game’s tempo to settle into the match. Their defence gradually found its footing, and by the seventh minute, they managed their first advance past the halfway line. However, Victor’s long-range effort lacked power and posed no threat to the keeper.

On the tenth minute, a crucial piece of defending from the alert Charlyann Pizzarello prevented a one-on-one opportunity after a dangerous through ball from Slovakia. She recovered quickly to make the challenge and eliminate the threat.

Despite slowing Slovakia’s early onslaught, the hosts still dominated possession and dictated the pace. Slovakia extended their lead with goals in the 17th and 20th minutes, putting themselves firmly in control.

Naomi Victor, Gibraltar’s lone striker, faced a tough battle against Slovakia’s fast and physical defence, often finding herself outmatched.

There were still some positives, as Gibraltar’s players continued to show fighting spirit. Their high pressing and disciplined defending occasionally unsettled the Slovaks. Pizzarello and Lawrence stood strong at the back, helping reduce Slovakia’s chances.

However, Slovakia exploited Gibraltar’s aerial weaknesses when a corner — earned after a solid defensive challenge from Pizzarello — was headed in at the back post in the 30th minute, making it 4-0.

Unrelenting, Slovakia pushed for a fifth, with Robba making another outstanding reflex save in the 34th minute.

For Gibraltar’s young squad, it was proving to be a steep learning curve, highlighting the intensity and quality required at international level. Slovakia, unbeaten and yet to concede in the group, were as focused on maintaining their defensive record as they were on bettering their previous 8-0 victory.

In the 39th minute, Slovakia struck the post after the referee allowed play to continue following a strong tackle near the edge of the box.

Pinned back with limited passing options upfield, Gibraltar struggled to maintain possession. In the 43rd minute, Slovakia capitalized after a speculative Gibraltar clearance. A quick switch from right to left found Hmírová, who slotted in Slovakia’s fifth goal.

Just before the break, Robba denied Hmírová her hat-trick with a brave dive at her feet. Quick support from the defenders cleared the danger.

A 5-0 halftime scoreline underscored the gulf in experience and class between the sides.

Early in the second half, a well-timed tackle by Talia Gilbert halted a dangerous Slovakian run. Despite appeals for a penalty, the Greek referee waved play on.

If Gibraltar hoped for a slowdown, Slovakia had other ideas. They struck the crossbar before scoring their sixth and seventh goals within the first ten minutes of the second half.

In the 57th minute, they narrowly missed an eighth, shooting over just after Robba had received treatment from the physios.

Slovakia’s relentless pace continued, but Gibraltar’s defenders — particularly Schilling, Gilbert, and Pizzarello — dug deep to hold the line. A tireless defensive effort limited Slovakia’s scoring temporarily.

Concerns arose when Schilling was helped off injured in the 72nd minute, potentially ruling her out of Tuesday’s match against Moldova. Andrea Rowbottom came on, adding experience at the back, while Borrell replaced Pizzarello as Wiseman rotated his defenders.

Eventually, Slovakia broke through again, netting their eighth in the 76th minute after a sustained 20-minute assault.

Twelve shots on target had yielded eight goals, with still 14 minutes left on the clock.

Robba, once hesitant to return to football after a serious injury, proved her worth again with a brilliant one-handed save in the 83rd minute, denying Slovakia a ninth goal.

Two minutes later, however, a deflection left Robba helpless as Slovakia made it 9-0. Seemingly determined to match or beat their record 11-0 win against Bosnia, Slovakia surged forward once again.

Regaining possession quickly, they added a tenth goal, and shortly after, a cleverly taken free kick caught Gibraltar’s defence off guard. Slovakia slotted home their eleventh, equalling their all-time highest international scoreline.

For Gibraltar, the double-digit defeat was a harsh but valuable reminder of the development still required to compete consistently at international level.

Gibraltar’s final nations league match will be on Tuesday where they young Gibraltar team will need to brush aside the latest scoreline. With Moldova having only won their head to head through a solitary late goal, Gibraltar will be hoping for a more positive result to finish their campaign.