Award-winning journalist, content creator and author Sophia Smith Galer has urged people to take greater responsibility for protecting endangered languages, telling audiences at the Gibraltar Literary Festival that languages do not become endangered by themselves.

Ms Smith Galer was a guest author at this year’s festival, where she discussed her book, How to Kill a Language: Power, Resistance, and the Race to Save Our Words, in conversation with Evelyn Heis-Borrell.

She began the session by reading an excerpt from the opening of her book, which was shortlisted for the Foyles Non-Fiction Book of the Year.

The passage described a visit to her 93-year-old nonna in North London, when she realised that the language spoken by her grandmother and mother was not standard Italian, but an endangered Gallo-Italic language from northern Italy.

The conversation explored the reasons languages disappear, the political and social forces behind what Ms Smith Galer described as “linguicide”, and the grief experienced by immigrant generations who lose their mother tongue.

She reflected on growing up as a “receptive bilingual”, able to understand her family’s language but unable to respond in it.

“Endangered languages? Well, it's a bit passive. What's endangering them? Languages don't become endangered by themselves, something endangers them. So that's what I wanted to investigate,” she said.

Ms Smith Galer explained that she had deliberately chosen a provocative title for her book to challenge the idea that language loss was accidental, describing it instead as a cultural emergency driven by what she called “weapons of murder”, including criminalisation, shame, occupation and forced assimilation.

She cited Russia’s historical and ongoing repression of Ukraine as an example of linguicide, arguing that the term “language death” should not be avoided when communities were grieving the loss of their linguistic heritage.

“If it's not death, why do I feel grief? It is a loss, and I don't think we should shy from talking about how destructive that loss is,” she said.

She also challenged audiences, particularly those in largely monolingual countries such as the United Kingdom, to reconsider the expectation that minority and indigenous languages must demonstrate their economic or practical value before receiving public support.

Ms Smith Galer highlighted the environmental knowledge held within Australian indigenous languages, which she said had not been passed on to Western science.

“And actually, the real provocation is that you do not need to perceive that a language is valuable for it to be valuable,” she added.

The discussion also examined language loss within immigrant households, including why first-born children can play a greater role in maintaining a family’s heritage language than their younger siblings, who often grow up speaking the dominant language.

Ms Smith Galer addressed research suggesting that mothers face disproportionate pressure in passing languages on to their children, with their influence on bilingual exposure described as twice that of fathers.

She encouraged people not to resent their parents for struggling to pass on a language, while highlighting the importance of patience and personal determination among adults seeking to reconnect with their linguistic roots.

“It does not mean you've lost it forever. Of course, it demands a lot, I talk about in the book that I've had to become my own pushy parent.”

Reflecting on her research across different communities and languages, including Hebrew, Ladino, Ukrainian and Karuk, Ms Smith Galer described travelling to remote rural areas and exploring historical archives to trace the remaining evidence of threatened languages.

“When linguists look at language endangerment, the threshold moment is when parents stop transmitting it to their children,” she said.