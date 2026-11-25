By Michael Pizzarello

We normally tell you about how Award participants have spent a weekend training or completing their Adventurous Journey but not so this time. This time we will be telling you about the Award Leaders.

It was an eventful weekend, 6th to 8th November, which saw some Award Leaders from the various Award Operators spend time in the Sierra de Grazalema.

No participants for them to worry about as this weekend was all about the Award Leaders themselves undergoing training. The training was geared towards them gaining greater competency in the technical skills of working in the outdoors.

As part of its ongoing development the Award in Gibraltar is keen to ensure that Award Leaders who take participants out into the hills have the necessary experience and competence to do so safely.

To achieve this, we brought out a UK-qualified Mountain Leader instructor who put the leaders through their paces whilst out in the fabulous hills around Grazalema.

It was an intense weekend during which the leaders hiked along various trails whilst receiving training at the hands of the instructor. This included sessions on navigation focussing on the use of maps and compass with an emphasis on being able to locate specific spots on hills and valleys, not just the obvious peaks and streams.

There was instruction on how to lead groups in steep and challenging conditions including when weather conditions deteriorate. Dealing with emergencies also played a part in the training in addition to undertaking risk assessments based on location, environment, team characteristics and equipment.

You might think it was mostly about following and listening to the instructor but nothing could be further from the truth. Whilst there was some listening to be done for the most part the leaders working in pairs had to lead the other leaders and instructor to specific locations identified by the latter; and to ensure that they arrived exactly at the chosen spot and not somewhere nearby!

All in all, a great weekend blessed with fabulous weather during which the leaders gained a lot from the experience.

For further information about the Award in Gibraltar, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or, email michael.pizzarello@thedukes.gi, or visit our website www.thedukes.gi