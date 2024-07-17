Spain’s position on Gib waters is ‘very weak’ and Madrid knows it
The legal arguments supporting Spain’s premise that Gibraltar has no territorial waters are “very weak”, Professor Jamie Trinidad, KC, said during a lecture at the University of Gibraltar on Wednesday, adding Spanish authorities know this. Prof Trinidad, a Fellow and Director of Studies in Law at Wolfson College, University of Cambridge, and a Fellow of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here