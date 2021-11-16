Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Spanish Category Winner Sin Querer by Anna Maria Breen

By Guest Contributor
16th November 2021

No me traigas besos tibios, ni cariño artificial,
No me mires más sin verme desde tu alto pedestal.
Harto estoy de tus caricias, suaves, pero sin amor -
Ya no aguanto más tu afecto, falso, frio y sin fervor.

Quiero amor del verdadero, del que quema el corazón,
Quiero ser tu enamorado, icon locura y con pasión!
Necesito ser prendido por la llama de tu amor,
Y sentirme abrasado por el fuego de tu ardor.

Quiero poseerte entera, sin reparo o restricción
Porque tu me tienes capto con tu encanto y seducción.
Suéltame si no me quieres, líbrame de este estupor -
¡O quiéreme como yo quiero, con total y ardiente amor!

Pero sé que tú no sabes ser sincera, ni veraz,
Que de amor del duradero tu jamás fuiste capaz.
Se también que ya no puedo de tu hechizo escapar,
Y que de tus garras blandas nunca me podre librar.

Porque sin querer, te quiero, y sé que siempre te querré,
Y aunque tu ya no respondas, a tus pies esperare
Con el corazón expuesto, y mi amor a flor de piel,
Mientras que el tuyo derrochas, no en mí, sino -ien el!

Judge Charlie Durante’s comments:

“I haven’t read such a passionate love poem as Anna’s in a long time. This torrential outpouring of feeling, a sincere devotion to someone you love unreservedly, rings true. The strict rhyme keeps the emotion under some kind of control, but it almost escapes into a world of overwhelming infatuation and complete surrender to the person you love. Half measures won’t do ‘no me traigas besos tibios,’ neither does the speaker want, ‘afecto falso, frío y sin fervor.’ There’s almost a religious intensity about this love, a kind of magical spell, ‘tu hechizo’ which the lover can’t elude. Unrequited love can be exquisitely painful, a ‘sweet unrest,’ a deep stirring of the inner self. Anna has taken Dante’s line to heart: ‘Love, which absolves no one beloved from loving,’ (Inferno, Canto V). This is the unique tragedy of love: your deepest feelings go un-regarded. What a superb poem this is!”

