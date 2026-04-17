Speaker outlines Gibraltar Youth Parliament initiative to students

The Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament, Karen Ramagge Phillips, and the Clerk of Parliament, Phillip Borge McCarthy, addressed sixth form students from Bayside, Westside, the Gibraltar College and Prior Park School this week as part of an initiative linked to the Gibraltar Youth Parliament.

The session focused on encouraging young people to engage with democratic parliamentary institutions and highlighted the role of the Gibraltar Youth Parliament as a platform for students to express their views and develop an understanding of parliamentary work and informed debate.

Students were told that participation in the Youth Parliament would also provide an opportunity to build confidence in public speaking and to take part in constructive discussion on issues affecting the community.

Mrs Ramagge Phillips urged students to approach the initiative with seriousness and enthusiasm.

She also thanked headteachers and staff at Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools, the Gibraltar College and Prior Park School for their support in promoting the Gibraltar Youth Parliament.