Special Olympics Gibraltar Celebrates 40th Anniversary National Games

Special Olympics Gibraltar 40th Anniversary National Games will be taking place next week from Wednesday June 18th to Friday June 20th.

“This milestone event will bring together athletes, volunteers, and supporters for three days of competition, camaraderie, and celebration,” said an SOG spokesperson.

Event Highlights:

Wednesday, June 18th – Opening Ceremony & Athletics - The games will kick off with the Opening Ceremony at the Lathbury Sports Complex at 6 pm, followed by the athletics competition. Athletes will showcase their skills in a range of track events, setting the stage for an exciting week of sports. There will also be the usual Torch Run organised by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics charity, ending with the lighting of the Olympic flame.

Thursday, June 19th – Futsal & Bocce Tournaments - The action continues at the Special Olympics Sports Complex at Grandy Close, Europa with a thrilling futsal competition starting at 9:00 am. Teams from Special Olympics Gibraltar, Special Olympics Isle of Man, Algeciras, and Estepona will compete for victory.

Later, at 4:00 pm the focus shifts to bocce, where athletes from Gibraltar and the Isle of Man will battle for the prestigious Paola Poggio Shield.

Friday, June 20th – Bowling and Swimming Tournaments, and Closing Ceremony - The final day begins with the ten-pin bowling tournament at 9.30 am at Kings Bowl, Kings Bastion Leisure Centre, featuring teams from Gibraltar and the Isle of Man.

At 6:15 pm, the swimming competition will take place at Lathbury Sports Complex, followed by the Closing Ceremony, where athletes will be celebrated for their achievements.

The festivities will conclude with a BBQ for athletes, families, and volunteers at the Europa Retreat Centre, offering a chance to reflect on an unforgettable week of sportsmanship and unity.

A Landmark Celebration

“This year’s National Games mark 40 years of breaking barriers, inclusion, determination, and joy for our athletes,” said Annie Risso, National Director of Special Olympics Gibraltar. “We are thrilled to welcome teams from the Isle of Man, Algeciras, and Estepona to share in this milestone event.”

“Special Olympics Gibraltar extends its gratitude to all sponsors, volunteers, and supporters who make these games possible. All events are open to the public (except BBQ). Join us in celebrating 40 years of courage, unity, and sport”