Special Olympics Gibraltar Team Set for Small Nations Bocce Tournament in Liechtenstein

Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) will be sending a team of seven athletes to compete in the upcoming Small Nations Bocce Tournament in Liechtenstein this week.

The squad will depart from Gibraltar April 22, travelling via London and Zurich, before competing in a doubles, round-robin tournament against six other nations, including Iceland, the Isle of Man and Luxembourg. The team will return to the Rock April 27.

Representing Gibraltar are athletes Miguel Rubio, Francis Avellano, Marvin Zammit, Dorian Zammit, Julian De Las Heras, Dominic Hemmi and Frederick Barker. The tournament marks a special milestone for both Dominic Hemmi and Frederick Barker, who will be representing SOG abroad for the first time.

The team will be supported by coaches Henry Danino and Andy Ramage, alongside team medic David Jimenez and Head of Delegation Annie Risso.

This international competition provides another valuable opportunity for Gibraltar’s athletes to gain experience on the international stage, while continuing to promote the core values of Special Olympics — inclusion, determination and sportsmanship.

“Special Olympics Gibraltar wishes the team the very best as they prepare to represent the Rock with pride.”