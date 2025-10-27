Special Olympics Gibraltar win Futsal tournament in Andorra

Gibraltar Special Olympics futsal team once again did Gibraltar proud winning the SOA Football Trofeu International in Andorra.

Playing against sides such as hosts Andorra, Monaco, France and Portugal, Gibraltar was to come away with 15 goals to their name, conceding just three in five matches.

Giovanni, who scored in the finals, their top goal scorer.

There were also three goals for Shane, two for Jeremy and Gianni and one-a-piece for Pernod, Sam and Nile. This ensuring all players in the team squad at some stage during the two day tournament.

Coinciding with the Gibraltar senior women's national team also playing in Andorra this weekend, the Special Olympics team had a chance to meet with the women's team. The two teams with a long history during the past decade of assisting each other in their development with practise matches.

images courtesy SOG

