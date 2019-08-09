Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 9th Aug, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Special storytime session at John Mac Library

By Chronicle Staff
9th August 2019

A special storytime session will be held on Wednesday 14th August at 10.30am, for 5-8 year olds, where the book read will be 'Zipp's Trips'.

This book was developed by Project Unify, a team of sixth form Westside and Bayside students, who participated in the Young Enterprise Scheme. The story is about an alien (Zipp) who crash lands to Earth, meets Luna, and follows her around school and her daily life, shocked by the discrimination and bullying that he finds around him.

The book was presented to the library several months ago by the Ministry of Equality, as part of their initiative to educate young people into being more inclusive and accepting of others.

To book your place at this session, please call 20079750 or email info@culture.gi

Most Read

Local News

New schools shaping up

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar flight diverted due to disruptive passengers

Tue 6th Aug, 2019

Local News

DPC defers old casino development, citing environmental issues

Tue 6th Aug, 2019

Local News

St John and GHA at odds over suspension of ambulance service

Thu 8th Aug, 2019

Local News

Congressmen support Gibraltar’s right to self-determination

Sat 3rd Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th August 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Gingell appeals for book donations

9th August 2019

Features
Citizen scientists track humpback whale travels with help of social media

9th August 2019

Features
Special storytime session at John Mac Library

9th August 2019

Features
Spain through the eyes of an FT correspondent

9th August 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019