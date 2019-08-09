Special storytime session at John Mac Library

A special storytime session will be held on Wednesday 14th August at 10.30am, for 5-8 year olds, where the book read will be 'Zipp's Trips'.

This book was developed by Project Unify, a team of sixth form Westside and Bayside students, who participated in the Young Enterprise Scheme. The story is about an alien (Zipp) who crash lands to Earth, meets Luna, and follows her around school and her daily life, shocked by the discrimination and bullying that he finds around him.

The book was presented to the library several months ago by the Ministry of Equality, as part of their initiative to educate young people into being more inclusive and accepting of others.

To book your place at this session, please call 20079750 or email info@culture.gi