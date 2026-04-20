Spinathon on Wednesday to raise funds for Cancer Relief

A spinathon in aid of Cancer Relief will take place on Wednesday, April 22, from 9am to 4pm outside St Bernard’s Hospital.

The event will include cycling sessions, music, a bake sale and a raffle, with members of the public invited to attend and support the fundraiser.

The spinathon forms part of a wider series of fundraising challenges and events organised by Floyd Swift throughout April and May to raise funds and awareness for Cancer Relief and promote the benefits of physical activity.

The campaign includes a 150km running challenge during April, a charity bootcamp session, a Brave the Shave initiative and participation in other community fitness events.

To support the challenge go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/floyd-swift-12