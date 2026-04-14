Split Happens Set Early Pace as GTBA League Second Half Begins

The second half of the GTBA Ten-pin Bowling League got underway with an eventful Week 15, producing some dominant performances and setting the tone for the weeks ahead.

In the standout results, Split Happens delivered the only clean sweep in the A League, securing a comprehensive 9-0 victory over Rock N Rollers. Elsewhere, Oddballs claimed a solid 7-2 win against The Alley Cats, while Split Personalities matched that scoreline with victory over Colour Of Money.

Harlequins also impressed with a 7-2 win against The Misfits, and Lightning Strikes picked up a similar result, defeating Brooklyn Messengers 7-2 to keep themselves firmly in contention.

In the B League, it was a week of dominant whitewash victories. Kingpins swept Pins & Principles 9-0, New Pins On The Rock responded in kind with a 9-0 win over Seven Deadly Pins, while Wigs completed the trio of clean sweeps, defeating The Safe Bet Strikers 9-0.

The early standings reflect a competitive start to the second half. In the A League, Split Happens lead the way on 9 points following their perfect result. Lightning Strikes sit second on 7 points, just ahead of Split Personalities, who are level on points but trail on pin count.

The B League table is even tighter, with Kingpins, Wigs and New Pins On The Rock all level on 9 points, separated only by pin count. Kingpins currently hold top spot, with Wigs in second and New Pins On The Rock in third.

With such a closely contested start, the remainder of the season promises plenty of competition across both leagues.