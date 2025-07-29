Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 29th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Sponsored patients escape disruption of UK doctors’ strike, for now

NHS resident doctors outside St Thomas' Hospital in London during a five-day strike after pay talks with the UK Government collapsed.  Photo by James Manning/PA

By Brian Reyes
29th July 2025

Gibraltar’s sponsored patients have largely escaped the disruption caused by the doctors’ strike in the UK, the Gibraltar Government said on Monday. The GHA’s Sponsored Patients Department has been liaising continuously with NHS Trusts and Gibraltarian patients to stay abreast of the latest developments and minimise any potential impact from the strike. So far, only...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Pandemic property price surge gives way to correction, with outlook improving after treaty agreement 

Mon 28th Jul, 2025

Brexit

Commission says EES border rollout a matter for Spain with six-month flexibility

Mon 28th Jul, 2025

Features

The Hidden Histories of el Patio Carreras

Mon 28th Jul, 2025

Local News

Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Features

Putting names to faces

Mon 28th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Environmental groups call for stronger tuna regulations as anglers seek commercial quota

29th July 2025

Local News
Pandemic property price surge gives way to correction, with outlook improving after treaty agreement 

28th July 2025

Brexit
Commission says EES border rollout a matter for Spain with six-month flexibility

28th July 2025

Local News
Local woman charged with making and distributing indecent images of children

25th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025