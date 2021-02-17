Sports will make its return in a phased approach
Local sports is expected to follow the same pathway as was introduced in the Spring/Summer following the first lockdown. In comments made by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo on Friday in which he highlighted that the government had decided to continue its unlocking programme in a measured manner. Mr Picardo also highlighted that “sports training...
