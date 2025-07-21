Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Spreading word of Cruz Herrera far and wide

By Guest Contributor
21st July 2025

By Maria Jesus Corrales The Museo Cruz Herrera in La Línea will be celebrating its tenth anniversary in 2026 and, to mark that milestone, director Mercedes Corbacho has set the institution the task of placing its namesake, José Cruz Herrera, on the map. “He is already well known here,” she said of the greatest artist...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Man arrrested over alleged threats to kill CM

Tue 15th Jul, 2025

Local News

Azopardi says public mood has shifted amid concern over transparency in governance 

Fri 18th Jul, 2025

Local News

Governor hails Gib treaty agreement as ‘real triumph’ after complex negotiations 

Mon 21st Jul, 2025

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Local News

CM tables motion rejecting audit report as biased, Azopardi responds with no confidence move 

Fri 18th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Governor hails Gib treaty agreement as ‘real triumph’ after complex negotiations 

21st July 2025

Local News
Azopardi says public mood has shifted amid concern over transparency in governance 

18th July 2025

Features
Children explore emotions in yoga workshop

17th July 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Richard's Rendezvous: Benches diametrically opposed

17th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025