Squad named for Wales Deaf match

Gibraltar Rugby Lee fortey named his squad for today, Friday’s match in Bridgend where Gibraltar face Wales Deaf.

The 23-man squad includes eight players playing in the UK, including Oscar Cruz, James Savignon, John Dibb, Joey Galloway, Luke Manley, Tommy Grimes, Zac Triay, Aerton Griffin Tom Lovelace and Benn Morris.

The Gibraltar Rugby head coach will be accompanied by four other staff members including former head coach Dave Barley.

Commenting on the match through Gibraltar Rugby’s social media Lee Fortey said “this fixture presents a great opportunity to infuse the young talent that has advanced thorugh our age-grade system, which is a testament to the program’s success.”

“It will pose a different challenge than what we’re accustomed to back on the Rock, that for sure, We anticipate a tough physical encounter.

“Most importantly, its another valuable opportunity for 80 minutes of game time against formidable opposition as we strive for recognition and respect on the European and World Stage.”

The match comes as the rugby season once again nears the end of another season with the association yet to see any publicly known headway towards achieving its goal of membership into World Rugby.

Gibraltar Rugby also having remained silent over proceedings this season in international courts, where officials have not been willing to provide comment on the outcomes.