Squash Nationals Finals day upon us

This evening, Friday March 13, will the see the conclusion of what has been an exciting Gib Yellow National Squash Championship 2026 at the Europa Sports Complex.

Players competed from Monday through to today, Friday, for their national ranking positions, with matches beginning each evening from 5pm.

Finals will be on Friday followed by a presentation and celebrations at the Europa Sports Bar. (see below for today's matches and results)

The association is also looking ahead towards the Gibraltar Racketball Open 2026 which will be taking place from 27-29 March. With £2,000 in prize money on offer the tournament should yield some excitement on court.

Entries are also open for the Gibraltar Squash Masters 2026 which will take place between the 8th–10th May bringing together some of Europe's top players with quality matches and a fantastic atmosphere also expected.

Hayley Duez vs Charmaine Da Silva

Heather Duez Women's Closed – Main Plate

Court 2 – 13/03/2026 – 17:30

Phoebe Noble vs Jordana Hurtado

Heather Duez Women's Closed – A Grade

Court 4 – 13/03/2026 – 17:30

Mark Torres vs Ernest Pallas

Vintage – A Plate

Court 5 – 13/03/2026 – 17:30

Colin Davis vs Victor Soiza

Vintage – Position 1–3

Court 1 – 13/03/2026 – 17:30

John Potton vs Tony Horrillo

Vintage – B Plate

Court 6 – 13/03/2026 – 17:30

Max Tomkinson vs Mathew Wood

Juniors – Round Robin

Court 3 – 13/03/2026 – 17:30

Christian Navas vs Zach Hamilton

Juniors – Round Robin

Court 1 – 13/03/2026 – 18:00

Colin Davis vs Victor Soiza

Veterans – Elimination

Court 5 – 13/03/2026 – 18:00

Jim Bailey vs Mark Torres

Veterans – Elimination

Court 6 – 13/03/2026 – 18:00

Steve Shacaluga vs Adam Newnham

Veterans – Elimination

Court 2 – 13/03/2026 – 18:00

Steven Wood vs Mike Da Silva

Veterans – Elimination

Court 3 – 13/03/2026 – 18:00

Jack Scott vs Liam Roche

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed

Court 3 – 13/03/2026 – 18:30

Stefan Borge vs Maanav Nayak

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed

Court 4 – 13/03/2026 – 18:30

Ben Helme vs Sam Bodha

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed

Court 5 – 13/03/2026 – 18:30

Victoria Griffin vs Colleen Devincenzi-Clemens

Heather Duez Women's Closed – Main Draw Final

Court 2 – 13/03/2026 – 18:30

Ivan Flores Vela vs Declan Christie

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed

Court 2 – 13/03/2026 – 19:00

RESULTS

Sean Ballester bt Stefan Borge 3–2

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 2

15-13 14-12 5-11 10-12 13-11 (20m)

Steve Shacaluga bt Dwayne Trinidad 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 3

Liam Roche bt Maanav Nayak 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 3

11-9 11-7 11-4

Justin Chipolina bt Zach Hamilton 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 6

11-5 11-7 11-8 (16m)

Fenella Noble bt Jordana Hurtado 3–1

Heather Duez Women's Closed – A Grade – Court 4

11-6 5-11 11-6 11-7 (21m)

Ivan Flores Vela bt Nate Ryal 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 1

Ivan Vinales bt Elias Savelyev 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 5

11-1 11-2 11-3 (13m)

Nicholas Ellul bt Colleen Devincenzi-Clemens 3–1

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 6

8-11 11-8 11-9 11-5 (20m)

Victoria Griffin bt Gareth Gomez 3–1

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 2

12-10 8-11 11-3 11-7 (21m)

Rob Hamilton bt Mike Da Silva 3–0

Vintage – Pool C – Court 4

11-2 11-1 11-5 (9m)

Ernest Pallas bt Tony Horrillo 3–0

Vintage – Pool B – Court 3

11-7 11-2 11-6 (10m)

Francis Vinales bt Ben Helme 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 4

11-4 11-3 11-8 (15m)

Jack Scott bt Josh Wine 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 1

11-2 11-0 11-6 (12m)

Mark Torres bt Michael Hernandez 3–2

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 3

7-11 11-9 9-11 11-9 14-12 (25m)

Christian Navas bt Mathew Wood 3–0

Juniors – Round Robin – Court 5

11-8 11-6 11-5 (15m)

Zach Hamilton bt Max Tomkinson 3–0

Juniors – Round Robin – Court 6

11-7 11-5 11-9 (12m)

Michael de Jager bt Nikita Schmidt 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 3

11-7 11-9 11-4 (12m)

Christian Navas bt Mathew Wood 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 1

11-4 11-3 11-3 (16m)

Declan Christie bt Sam Bodha 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 4

11-4 11-4 11-6 (10m)

Mark Torres bt John Potton 3–0

Vintage – Pool A – Court 6

11-9 11-8 11-5 (11m)

Pat Nerney bt Mike Da Silva 3–0

Vintage – Pool C – Court 5

11-9 11-5 11-3 (12m)

Graham Ray bt Mike Da Silva 3–0

Veterans – Elimination – Court 2

11-3 11-4 11-8 (11m)

Chris Dunckley bt Logan Andrick 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 3

11-5 11-2 11-5 (16m)

Christian Navas bt Cameron Christie 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 2

11-3 11-3 11-4 (9m)

Hayley Duez bt Chloe Vernex-Loset 3–1

Heather Duez Women's Closed – Pool A – Court 4

11-7 11-9 6-11 11-3 (18m)

Victor Soiza bt Tony Horrillo 3–0

Vintage – Pool B – Court 6

11-4 11-9 11-7 (11m)

Colin Davis bt John Potton 3–0

Vintage – Pool A – Court 5

14-12 11-4 11-9 (15m)

Declan Christie bt Christian Navas 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 2

11-5 11-3 11-5 (11m)

Justin Chipolina bt Mark Torres 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 2

11-7 11-9 11-5 (13m)

Justin Chipolina bt Mark Torres 3–0

Veterans – Elimination – Court 6

11-7 11-9 11-5

Nikita Schmidt bt Ben Helme 3–1

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 1

11-5 13-15 11-7 11-5 (21m)

Maanav Nayak bt Mathew Wood 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 4

11-2 11-6 11-4 (12m)

Michael Hernandez bt Zach Hamilton 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 5

11-3 12-10 11-5 (14m)

Stefan Borge bt Nate Ryal 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 2

11-3 11-7 11-6 (16m)

Chris Dunckley bt Victoria Griffin 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 6

12-10 11-8 11-7 (20m)

Colleen Devincenzi-Clemens bt Elias Savelyev 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 2

11-5 11-2 11-6 (12m)

Cameron Christie bt Sam Bodha 3–1

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 1

11-3 11-7 10-12 11-5 (16m)

Ivan Flores Vela bt Sean Ballester 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 3

11-7 12-10 11-2 (22m)

Francis Vinales bt Michael de Jager 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 4

11-4 11-3 11-7 (13m)

Ivan Vinales bt Nicholas Ellul 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 5

11-7 11-1 11-5 (26m)

Steve Shacaluga bt Jack Scott 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 6

11-5 11-4 11-2 (19m)

Gareth Gomez bt Logan Andrick 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 3

11-3 11-5 11-5 (16m)

Christian Navas bt Liam Roche 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 1

11-6 11-6 11-9 (21m)

Victor Soiza bt Ernest Pallas 3–2

Vintage – Pool B – Court 4

8-11 10-12 11-3 11-2 11-9 (31m)

Colin Davis bt Mark Torres 3–0

Vintage – Pool A – Court 6

11-8 11-7 13-11 (16m)

Adam Newnham bt Josh Wine 3–1

Veterans – Elimination – Court 5

10-12 11-8 11-4 11-8 (16m)

Josh Wine bt Dwayne Trinidad 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 4

11-4 11-6 11-4 (10m)

Victoria Griffin bt Hayley Duez 3–0

Heather Duez Women's Closed – Pool A – Court 2

11-4 11-5 11-4 (22m)

Steve Shacaluga bt Jim Bailey 3–0

Veterans – Elimination – Court 5

11-4 11-3 11-3 (10m)

Victor Soiza bt Ashish Gianani 3–0

Veterans – Elimination – Court 1

11-6 11-6 11-4 (13m)

Chris Dunckley bt Fady Narouz 3–0

Veterans – Elimination – Court 3

11-8 11-6 11-3 (22m)

Colin Davis bt Steven Wood 3–0

Veterans – Elimination – Court 6

11-3 11-7 11-7 (14m)

Maanav Nayak bt Michael Hernandez 3–2

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 1

9-11 12-10 12-10 4-11 11-7 (30m)

Colleen Devincenzi-Clemens bt Tyrene Rogers 3–0

Heather Duez Women's Closed – Pool B – Court 3

Adam Newnham bt Graham Ray 3–0

Veterans – Elimination – Court 2

11-5 11-7 11-6 (11m)

Michael Hernandez bt Pat Nerney 3–0

Veterans – Elimination – Court 5

11-9 11-4 11-4 (14m)

Declan Christie bt Chris Dunckley 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 3

11-1 11-4 11-4 (16m)

Rob Hamilton bt Pat Nerney 3–0

Vintage – Pool C – Court 5

11-8 11-3 11-6 (11m)

Colin Davis bt Rob Hamilton 3–0

Vintage – Position 1-3 – Court 4

11-7 11-7 11-4 (17m)

Christian Navas bt Max Tomkinson 3–0

Juniors – Round Robin – Court 3

11-3 11-6 11-6 (13m)

Zach Hamilton bt Mathew Wood 3–0

Juniors – Round Robin – Court 2

11-7 12-10 11-6 (13m)

Stefan Borge bt Nikita Schmidt 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 3

11-7 11-6 11-8 (18m)

Josh Wine bt Colleen Devincenzi-Clemens 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 2

11-9 11-8 11-9 (14m)

Mark Torres bt Ashish Gianani

Veterans – Elimination – Court 5

Walkover

Jack Scott bt Nicholas Ellul 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 1

11-3 11-8 11-5 (65m)

Colleen Devincenzi-Clemens bt Charmaine Da Silva 3–0

Heather Duez Women's Closed – Pool B – Court 2

11-4 11-9 11-8 (11m)

Mike Da Silva bt Tony Horrillo 3–0

Vintage – B Plate – Court 3

11-5 11-6 11-6 (12m)

Pat Nerney bt Ernest Pallas 3–1

Vintage – A Plate – Court 4

7-11 11-5 11-7 11-6 (59m)

Chris Dunckley bt Colin Davis 3–1

Veterans – Elimination – Court 5

6-11 11-7 11-1 14-12 (31m)

Steve Shacaluga bt Michael Hernandez 3–0

Veterans – Elimination – Court 6

12-10 11-6 11-7 (19m)

Sam Bodha bt Logan Andrick 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 3

11-1 11-2 11-3 (10m)

Fenella Noble bt Phoebe Noble 3–0

Heather Duez Women's Closed – A Grade – Court 6

11-3 11-7 12-10 (16m)

Angelique Borastero bt Jordana Hurtado 3–0

Heather Duez Women's Closed – A Grade – Court 5

11-4 11-5 11-6 (14m)

Josh Wine bt Mike Da Silva 3–0

Veterans – Elimination – Court 2

11-7 11-3 11-8 (18m)

Justin Chipolina bt Victor Soiza 3–2

Veterans – Elimination – Court 1

6-11 10-12 13-11 11-5 11-5 (31m)

Liam Roche bt Mark Torres 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 4

11-3 11-9 11-9 (34m)

Christian Navas bt Victoria Griffin 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 6

11-6 11-6 11-3 (11m)

Steve Shacaluga bt Ivan Vinales 3–1

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 5

6-11 11-4 11-3 11-7 (19m)

Christian Navas bt Justin Chipolina 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 1

14-12 11-8 11-3 (20m)

Victoria Griffin bt Chloe Vernex-Loset 3–0

Heather Duez Women's Closed – Pool A – Court 3

11-6 11-9 11-8 (15m)

Jim Bailey bt Pat Nerney

Veterans – Elimination – Court 2

Walkover

Cameron Christie bt Gareth Gomez 3–2

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 3

11-6 15-13 8-11 7-11 11-9 (28m)

Michael de Jager bt Sean Ballester 3–2

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 6

11-8 3-11 11-6 10-12 13-11 (36m)

Dwayne Trinidad bt Elias Savelyev 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 5

11-6 11-4 11-7 (11m)

Declan Christie bt Christian Navas 3–1

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 2

11-8 11-8 8-11 11-3 (36m)

Maanav Nayak bt Cameron Christie 3–0

Glenn Pearce Men's Closed – Court 3

11-4 11-9 11-4 (14m)