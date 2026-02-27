Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Squash tournament on this weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
27th February 2026

The Canopy Flooring Gibraltar Satellite 2026 Squash open will be taking place this weekend with fourteen players registered to play according to rankedin, the results and competition online information resource.
The competition starts this Friday February 27 with four matches scheduled in the main round. Cox will be playing against Hall Rogers at 6.30pm with Sali and Christie in the next court at the same time.
At 1915, two other matches will be taking place with Garcia playing Ware, and Davies against Martin.
Saturday will see a further six matches in Round two and Three with Sunday seeing the final ranking matches, the final scheduled for 3pm.
Gibraltar Squash has a hectic month coming up with the Nationals scheduled for March 9-13, with the Racketball Open taking place between March 27 and 29.

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty will reshape cross-border relations

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Brexit

Agreement sets out detail of new dual immigration controls

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Brexit

Notifying Spain over residency permits offers ‘additional layer of protection’

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Local News

£2.3m in scholarship debts owed to Government by 295 students

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Brexit

Treaty text expected today, as CM says agreement ‘not an imposition’ on Gib 

Thu 26th Feb, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Rugby is launching Inner Warrior Camps for women's rugby

27th February 2026

Sports
184 young athletes participate in Youth Track League

26th February 2026

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps go top of the league

26th February 2026

Sports
Gibraltar Pistol Association SmallBore Team were at Bisley

25th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026