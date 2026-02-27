Squash tournament on this weekend

The Canopy Flooring Gibraltar Satellite 2026 Squash open will be taking place this weekend with fourteen players registered to play according to rankedin, the results and competition online information resource.

The competition starts this Friday February 27 with four matches scheduled in the main round. Cox will be playing against Hall Rogers at 6.30pm with Sali and Christie in the next court at the same time.

At 1915, two other matches will be taking place with Garcia playing Ware, and Davies against Martin.

Saturday will see a further six matches in Round two and Three with Sunday seeing the final ranking matches, the final scheduled for 3pm.

Gibraltar Squash has a hectic month coming up with the Nationals scheduled for March 9-13, with the Racketball Open taking place between March 27 and 29.