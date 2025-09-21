Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sri Lanka and Zambia withdrawn from NWYC2025

By Stephen Ignacio
21st September 2025

With both Sri Lanka and Zambia not having made an appearance at the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 being hosted in Gibraltar, World Netball have announced the removal of both sides after having waited two days of competition to see if issues relating to their absence were resolved.
In a statement issued this Sunday evening the Netball world governing body stated, “ Due to unresolved matters surrounding the participation of Sri Lanka and Zambia in the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 (NWYC2025), World Netball (WN) has withdrawn both teams for the remainder of the competition.

The remaining scheduled stage one pool games of the competition, where Sri Lanka and Zambia were due to play, will be treated as forfeited fixtures and their opposition will be awarded with two (2) points for the win in line with competition regulations.

These matches are:

Gibraltar vs Zambia (Pool A) – forfeited by Zambia

Sri Lanka vs Jamaica (Pool C) – forfeited by Sri Lanka

Tonga vs Sri Lanka (Pool C) – forfeited by Sri Lanka

Malaysia vs Zambia (Pool A) – forfeited by Zambia

An updated NWYC2025 schedule will be shared in due course.

WN recognises the disappointment this outcome will bring to teams and fans and remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka and Zambia’s ongoing involvement in international netball.

WN will not make any further comment at this stage.”

