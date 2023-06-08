St Bernard’s embraces healthy living and share experience with parents

Pupils of St Bernard’s Primary School presented the findings of their research into sugar in their snacks to parents at an event that also included a fitness class.

The children had been working with nutritionist Louise Anne Baitson, who is also a teacher, and looking at healthy eating. As part of that they did some research into sugar in foods.

In the video, which the children showed to their parents, they take it in turns to explain what their findings were. Some of the children were shocked to learn how much sugar was in some of their snacks.

With their newfound knowledge, teachers have noticed that children are now bringing different snacks to school and while this is not something they have pushed, it is something they encourage.

The pupils also looked at how to keep themselves healthy by keeping fit and how the food they eat as well as exercise will help them grow.

Keen to learn more about fitness the children wrote to fitness instructor Natalie Hill and asked her for her help, which she readily provided.

Ms Hill returned to the school yesterday to give a 20-minute fitness class to the children and their parents or guardians.

Held in the school gym, it started off with positive affirmations where the children and adults all shouted as loud as they could ‘I am strong’, ‘I am beautiful’, ‘I am powerful’.

Afterwards healthy snacks were enjoyed by all.