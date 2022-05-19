Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

St Bernard’s Lower Primary celebrates Moroccan Day

By Chronicle Staff
19th May 2022

St Bernard’s Lower Primary school recently held their second annual ‘Moroccan Day’ to coincide with the end of Ramadan and the festival of Eid.

The children and staff came to school dressed in traditional Moroccan dress and spent the day learning about Morocco, its culture and traditions which play such an important part in Gibraltar's own heritage and history.

The children engaged in a range of fun activities including tasting traditional foods and drink, expressive arts, traditional stories and exploring Arabic writing and numerals.

Local expert Mrs Kaula El Andaloussi, the Imam’s wife and a pillar of the local community, came into school to share her personal experiences with each year group making it a truly significant and respectful day that comes at the end of a very special time in the Islamic year.

Headteacher Dr Sonia Lopez extended her thanks to Mrs El Andaloussi, Humanities Coordinator Ms Arnold and all the staff at St Bernard’s who went to great lengths to encourage a deep and meaningful appreciation of the Moroccan influences in Gibraltar.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

The Brexit madness continues

Mon 16th May, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

A little more conversation, a little less distraction

Tue 17th May, 2022

Brexit

Albares says Gib talks ‘moving at good pace’, with concrete proposals on the table

Fri 13th May, 2022

Spain ‘will never get Gibraltar back’, Sir Joe tells UN seminar

Mon 16th May, 2022

Local News

GHA to provide vital cardiac services as part of £17m project

Tue 17th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Smartly dressed motorcyclists to ride for charity this weekend

19th May 2022

Features
RGP attends International Police Association Games 2022

19th May 2022

Features
Naomi Martinez wins three top awards in Spring Visual Arts Competition

18th May 2022

Features
Below the city centre of Budapest

18th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022