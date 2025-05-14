St Bernard’s pupils remove 120kg of debris from Catalan Bay

Pupils from St Bernard’s Lower Primary School took part in a beach clean at Catalan Bay on Tuesday morning as part of the Nautilus Great Gibraltar Beach Cleans initiative.

The pupils cleared plastic and other debris from the shoreline, collecting 120kg of waste in under an hour.

The clean-up effort was supported by Metalrok, which assisted with waste removal, and the MH Bland Group of Companies, which provided transport for the pupils back to school.

