St Joseph bursts Glacis United’s early bubble with 4-1 victory
It was a confident start for Glacis United donning their new stripe which moved away from the claret and maroon Glacis are known for. Both teams started with a high tempo with neither side taking immediate control of possession as the first five minutes saw the ball going from end to end as both sides...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here