St Joseph closer to securing automatic spot in Europa League
Saturday afternoon's clash between St. Joseph and Lincoln Red imps had all the ingredients for a league decider. It was not to disappoint with the on-field drama equalling that it created off field. The two had already met in the first round of league matches. St Joseph's stamping their mark with a 2- 1 victory...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here