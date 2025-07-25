St Joseph faced 4-0 defeat at hands of Shamrock Rovers

St Joseph’s 0–4 Shamrock Rovers

UEFA Europa Conference League – Second Qualifying Round, First Leg

It took just one minute for St Joseph’s to create their first chance, testing the Shamrock Rovers goalkeeper with a glancing header to the far post from a well-delivered free kick.

The Blues had described the match as a historic occasion even before kick-off, with the prospect of reaching the third round of the Conference League very much within sight. Shamrock Rovers, although a more experienced side, were seen as being on equal footing with St Joseph’s. Something they were to prove otherwise on the day.

St Joseph’s looked to dominate early possession, while the green-hooped Shamrock side appeared intent on slowing the tempo, taking their time with set-pieces.

A breezy day at the Europa Point Stadium benefited the Blues, who had the wind behind them from the outset. In the 7th minute, a quick break saw them fire over the bar, continuing to pose a threat.

A foul by Jolley in the 10th minute earned him a yellow card and handed Shamrock a dangerous free kick. Moments later, Banda was tested as St Joseph’s struggled to clear their box, leaving space behind the defence. With 12 minutes played, Shamrock broke through with a long lobbed ball over the back line. Banda faced a one-on-one and was beaten, with his defenders slow to recover.

The goal — too easily conceded — gave the visitors a confidence boost and allowed them to begin controlling possession. Just three minutes later, Shamrock again tested Banda, the keeper forced to stretch and palm the ball over the crossbar — although the offside flag had already gone up.

Playing with two Republic of Ireland internationals, Shamrock were pushed back into their own half in the 20th minute, with St Joseph’s winning a corner. A final effort from Alvarez flew just over the bar.

The pressure continued as the Blues earned another corner within minutes. The ball was flicked on at the near post into the goalmouth, but Shamrock managed to clear and slowed the game down, attempting a classic British-style long punt over the top to break St Joseph’s defensive line.

The referee called for a cooling break after blowing for an infringement, giving Adam Paz a moment to regroup and instruct his players.

There was an early substitution for St Joseph’s on 28 minutes, with Jolley replaced by Voltz — leaving Banda as the only Gibraltarian left on the field.

In the 31st minute, St Joseph’s reached the Shamrock goalmouth, but McGinty gathered with ease, supported well by his defence.

Immediately after, a floated free kick found Burke free behind the defence — on the same side where Voltz had just been brought on. Byrne’s shot was well blocked by Banda for a corner.

As the first half neared its close, St Joseph’s pressed again, pushing Shamrock into their own half. The visitors remained tightly packed in defence, conceding a corner but preventing any clear chances on goal.

A careless foul by Armental just outside the box in injury time gave Shamrock a dangerous free kick opportunity. Fortunately, the floated ball was easily collected by Banda, giving the Blues one last push forward before the break — though nothing came of it.

St Joseph’s started the second half strongly, a header from a corner flashing across goal as they searched for an early equaliser.

Shamrock responded with a chance of their own in the 51st minute, sending a shot over the bar after their high-press regained possession. Frustrations began to show among the Blues, with Rey picking up a yellow card for dissent after disputing a foul.

Although Shamrock were not of the same calibre as recent visitors Red Star Belgrade, St Joseph’s — who had gone toe to toe with Lincoln Red Imps in last season’s league — were struggling to break down the Irish side.

After an hour of play, St Joseph’s had managed just six shots, with Shamrock taking only four but making theirs count — having forced two saves and scored once.

A telling lack of experience at this level was visible in the St Joseph’s side. Only players who had previously featured for the club in Europe had any experience in UEFA competitions — most having come through the lower tiers of Spanish football. This lack of pedigree showed against a Shamrock team with regular European experience. While not a high-tier side themselves, they had the match sharpness and cohesion to make them favourites against opponents like St Joseph’s.

Shamrock’s approach — using high pressing to regain possession, then slowing the tempo through short passes before launching longer balls — began to pay off.

In the 66th minute, a long ball down the left set up a Shamrock attack. Banda made the initial save, but the rebound was collected, and Mandroiu’s shot deflected off a defender’s heels and sent Banda the wrong way as it rolled in for the second goal.

A second cooling break followed four minutes later, again giving Paz time to talk to his players. But just two minutes after the restart, Shamrock broke down the left again and squeezed a low cross in at the near post, where McGovern tapped home.

With a three-goal lead, the visitors took full control and kept pushing for a fourth. St Joseph’s, with 15 minutes left, were staring down the barrel of a heavy home defeat.

Byrne delivered the final blow — striking from outside the box to make it 4–0.

St Joseph’s fans had a brief moment of hope when the ball found the back of the net at the other end, but the goal was disallowed for a naive and deliberate shove in the back.

In the end, St Joseph’s couldn’t find the net and walked away with a 4–0 defeat — the second time they’ve suffered this exact scoreline at home in the second qualifying round of this competition.

They previously lost 4–0 to Slavia Prague in the 2022/23 season, who then added seven more goals in the second leg. A repeat of that outcome is something the Blues will now be desperate to avoid as their European summer teeters on the brink. Only a miracle win in the second leg against Shamrock Rovers would keep their hopes alive.