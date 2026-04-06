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Mon 6th Apr, 2026

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Sports

St Joseph get a late winner to keep title challenge alive

By Stephen Ignacio
4th April 2026

St Joseph had to endure a difficult match before securing a late victory against Lynx. Already four points behind Lincoln Red Imps, Lynx were far from the kind of opposition the Blues had hoped to face, especially after their previous encounter had proved costly in the title race.

Tensions were high in the first half as Lynx once again frustrated the Blues. The referee, particularly in the opening half hour, was somewhat too lenient, which led to players confronting each other before a yellow card was eventually shown.

Lynx, despite being out of contention, continued to frustrate St Joseph, who desperately needed the points. Having already dealt St Joseph a blow earlier in the season, Lynx were looking for another upset.

St Joseph came close after the first half hour as they began to apply pressure on the Lynx goal. Lynx did manage to create a chance of their own, but their momentum was short-lived. St Joseph went into half-time scoreless, failing to show the cutting edge needed in front of goal.

St Joseph piled on the pressure early in the second half. Their dominance in possession saw the Blues pen Lynx into their own half. Álvaro came close in the 52nd minute with a curled effort that skimmed just wide of the post.

This sparked a response from Lynx, who pushed forward to create chances of their own. St Joseph introduced Jamie Coombes in the 56th minute to add attacking strength. A minute later, St Joseph hit the post as they continued their search to break the deadlock.

Lynx responded again, a long throw-in leading to a header flicked goalwards, but Romero gathered with ease. Interestingly, Banda, who had returned from travelling with Gibraltar, remained on the bench, similar to Coombes earlier.

Lynx suffered a major blow in the 70th minute when Dos Santos committed a foul to stop a quick break. He was first shown a yellow card and then a red, reducing Lynx to ten men.

St Joseph wasted the resulting free kick but began to make better use of their numerical advantage. The referee, who had previously been lenient, began to issue more bookings, showing two more yellow cards shortly after, bringing the total to seven by the 75th minute.

St Joseph, who had beaten Lynx 7–0 in November, were once again struggling to find the target. In their previous meeting before this Saturday, Lynx had claimed a 1–0 victory, denting St Joseph’s hopes of a first league title since Gibraltar’s league turned professional.

Already four points behind Lincoln Red Imps before this match, St Joseph could ill afford to drop further points. Cifuentes, who had replaced Adam Paz earlier in the season, may have felt that the changes he made reduced the attacking edge of a side that had already scored 90 goals this season.

In the 85th minute, a corner was met with a strong header, but the ball bounced awkwardly in front of goal and away from its target—the closest St Joseph had come in over fifteen minutes despite dominating possession.

Lynx’s resilience held into injury time. Just as St Joseph looked set to drop two crucial points, the breakthrough finally came. A 93rd-minute scramble in front of goal provided a last-gasp winner, keeping their title challenge alive.

The pressure now shifts to Lincoln Red Imps this Sunday—win, or see St Joseph close the gap to just one point.

Cifuentes, however, will leave the match wondering what went wrong, with his changes coming close to ending their title challenge.

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