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Mon 27th Apr, 2026

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Sports

St Joseph see head coach depart as Lincoln claim treble in end of season

By Stephen Ignacio
27th April 2026

The Gibraltar Football League season came to a close this weekend with St Joseph held to a draw by Lions Gibraltar.
Although taking an early lead after just five minutes of play, through a goal from Forjan, St Joseph had to make a comeback in the second half following goals from Ndola and Cardozo that put Lions ahead before halftime.
Forjan was to score another two in the 60th and 89th minute to put St Joseph back in the lead. however, it was a short-lived celebration as with Vilches levelling the score inside injury-time.
The 3-3 draw leaves St Joseph nine points behind Lincoln Red Imps. the latter with a 4-1 victory over Lynx lifting the league trophy and completing a treble for the season.
St Joseph’s final league match of the season was also to be their head coaches final match. Having come in midway through the season following the departure of Adam Paz, Alberto Cifuentes was confirmed to be departing just prior to kick-off on Sunday.
In a press statement the club said “St Joseph’s Football Club confirms that Alberto Cifuentes has concluded his association with the club.
“Throughout his time at St Joseph’s FC, Alberto has demonstrated the utmost professionalism and commitment, making a valued contribution to the club both on and off the pitch. His experience and leadership have been greatly appreciated during his tenure.
“The Board of Directors, staff, and players extend their sincere gratitude to Alberto for his dedicated service and contributions to the club.
“We wish Alberto every success in his future endeavours.”
The club, who play in the Conference League this summer is expected to make an announcement on who will be taking over ahead of their European campaign.
Lincoln Red Imps will be playing in the Champions League whilst Europa claimed the final spot and will play in the Conference League.

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