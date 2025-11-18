St Mary’s celebrates Michael Rosen Day with ‘Funny Food’ poetry activities

St Mary’s Lower Primary School joined schools around the world in celebrating Michael Rosen Day, an annual event aimed at making poetry fun, engaging and accessible for children, with this year’s activities based on the theme “Funny Food”.

Year 1 and Year 2 pupils took part in a live virtual session with author and poet Michael Rosen, during which they watched him perform some of his food themed poems and share stories about his favourite foods.

The event followed classroom work in which both year groups explored Rosen’s latest poetry collection, Out of This World, alongside his well-known story We’re Going on a Bear Hunt.

The school said pupils enjoyed the experience and that it looks forward to taking part in Michael Rosen Day again next year.