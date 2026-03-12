Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Stella gets her first dressage international win for 2026

By Stephen Ignacio
12th March 2026

Young dressage rider Stella has competed at The International in Jerez representing Team GB.

She secured her first international win of 2026 riding her old faithful Dos Alamos, whilst continuing to train her new mare Scarlett Secret Solei.

Over the past few years Stella has been making headlines with her success in regional competitions, including being confirmed as Andalucía Alevines champion for a second consecutive season after winning the Málaga league.

In March 2025 she represented Great Britain at the CDI3* Real Escuela in Jerez and the Sunshine Tour in Vejer, Spain. Competing in the Children on Horses division alongside Olympian Emma Hindle, she impressed during the three-week tour, a significant step in her international dressage career.

Regularly ranked among the top ten riders in her category in the region, her performances have led to her selection for international competition with British Dressage.

