Storm Marta doesn’t stop St Joseph from showing who the leader is

The opening three minutes between St Joseph’s and Lions were frenetic. As St Joseph’s came close to threatening the Lions goalmouth, a breakaway at the other end saw Banda called into action, making his first save of the match.

With just five minutes played, St Joseph’s had already earned their third corner. A through ball caused confusion in the Lions defence and, as Skuza came out to gather, a panicking defender intercepted first, sending the ball out for another corner rather than taking any chances.

The Blues had something to prove after being knocked out of the Rock Cup the previous weekend by rivals Lincoln Red Imps. Still top of the table, St Joseph’s were keen to take an early lead against top-six-chasing Lions. A driven effort from the edge of the box in the eighth minute forced Skuza into a brilliant save.

With heavy downpours and sweeping winds, conditions were similar to those seen in the earlier match at Europa, where Europa FC edged College 1975 by a solitary goal. Unlike that encounter, however, the weather was not stopping either side from aiming to score early, with five chances shared between both ends in the opening ten minutes.

Banda was tested again in the 12th minute by a point-blank effort driven through the rain, the St Joseph’s keeper gathering at the second attempt. The inclement weather made for an intriguing encounter, with both teams reacting quickly to loose balls and passes going astray due to the wind and slippery surface.

A usually calm St Joseph’s defence was tested by Lions’ quick reactions and pace on the counter. The Blues, more accustomed to a controlled passing game and patient build-up, were at times forced to play with greater urgency to counter both the conditions and Lions’ speed.

While female match officials are no longer a rarity on the Rock, the match still marked a notable milestone with Laura Cordani taking the line as first assistant referee.

In the 20th minute, Skuza was again called into action, stretching well to tip the ball around the post for another St Joseph’s corner. Lions were briefly penned into their own penalty area as St Joseph’s maintained momentum, only a clearance from a corner allowing them some breathing space.

Marco Rosa was denied in the 26th minute by a perfectly timed tackle which left him on the ground, though no penalty was given. Although he returned briefly, Rosa soon went down again and was forced off after just over half an hour of play.

Mendes followed with an effort that sailed high over the Lions crossbar before the visitors momentarily found a route forward. But as Lions’ attacking intent seemed to be washed away by the rain, it was St Joseph’s who struck in the 33rd minute. Substitute Pablo Rodriguez fired in from the edge of the box with his first touch to open the scoring.

Lions failed to respond and looked rattled, allowing St Joseph’s to dictate the tempo. The league leaders took further control by spreading the play wide, and in the 41st minute a driven pass to the near post was turned home by Pablo Rodriguez Moreno, squeezing the ball between the post and Skuza.

Just three minutes later, another high ball across goal again involved Rodriguez, his presence forcing a Lions defender at the far post into an error, turning the ball into his own net. Confident on the ball and dominant in possession, St Joseph’s effectively ended the contest before half-time.

Skuza prevented further damage in the 50th minute, pushing away what looked a certain goal as Lions continued to crumble under sustained pressure. Lions briefly showed signs of life as the rain intensified once more at Europa Point, pushing their lines higher, but their first effort since the opening stages drifted wide on the hour mark.

St Joseph’s continued to search for a fourth. Rodriguez won a chase and laid the ball off, with Mendes striking the crossbar in the 62nd minute. Lions were slow to react on the counter and soon found themselves back on the defensive.

Banda was not tested again until the 68th minute, when a cross across goal caused a moment of anxiety as the ball slipped from his gloves before he recovered on the line.

St Joseph’s finally added their fourth in the 89th minute, Peña García finishing clinically to seal a commanding 4–0 victory.