Storm Regina to bring heavy rain to Gibraltar on Wednesday morning

The Gibraltar Government has issued a weather advisory for heavy rain on Wednesday, March 4, with the worst conditions expected between 4am and 1pm.

Storm Regina is forecast to bring a slow-moving band of rain and heavy, possibly thundery, showers from the south, with Gibraltar expected to be particularly affected during the morning.

The advisory warns of widespread rainfall totals of around 10 to 20 millimetres over a six-hour period, with a reasonable risk of 25 to 35 millimetres.

It adds that while higher totals are not ruled out, the risk of more than 50 millimetres of rain is currently considered minimal.