Stormers finish the job well against Straits Sharks
Aidan Beazley (x3), Lloyd Brown, Seb Olah , Chuqi Cruz and Charles Stagnetto all contributed to secure a top two finish for DHL Europa Stormers after round five of the U-mee Rugby Championship. Stormers walked away with a convincing 43-22 victory over Straits Sharks after an emphatic display in the first half which saw five...
