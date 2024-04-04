Gibraltar could see a return of street football with the Gibraltar FA and the Ministry for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism already in discussions over proposed plans for a Street football programme.

Minister Santos recently met with Gibraltar FA representatives Julian Valverde, Steven Gonzalez and Kim Macedo along with Youth Services Mark Zammit and Abdul Afrah to discuss a proposal for a Street Football Programme.

The programme described as an “inclusive programme” is said will “appeal to young people who want to play football casually, make friends and take some exercise outside of the more structured traditional team or league construct.”

Discussions are presently taking place with the youth services with no further details having been revealed as to the extent of the programme. It is however, understood that the programme has seen the Gibraltar FA invest significant time making use of its youth coaches in the creation of the proposals, among them recently graduated personnel who although not involved in the initial discussions with Minister Santos are understood to have been instrumental in putting the proposals together.