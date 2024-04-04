Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Apr, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Street Football Programme

By Stephen Ignacio
4th April 2024

Gibraltar could see a return of street football with the Gibraltar FA and the Ministry for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism already in discussions over proposed plans for a Street football programme.
Minister Santos recently met with Gibraltar FA representatives Julian Valverde, Steven Gonzalez and Kim Macedo along with Youth Services Mark Zammit and Abdul Afrah to discuss a proposal for a Street Football Programme.
The programme described as an “inclusive programme” is said will “appeal to young people who want to play football casually, make friends and take some exercise outside of the more structured traditional team or league construct.”
Discussions are presently taking place with the youth services with no further details having been revealed as to the extent of the programme. It is however, understood that the programme has seen the Gibraltar FA invest significant time making use of its youth coaches in the creation of the proposals, among them recently graduated personnel who although not involved in the initial discussions with Minister Santos are understood to have been instrumental in putting the proposals together.

Most Read

Local News

New civil aviation laws pave way for Gib aircraft register

Wed 3rd Apr, 2024

Local News

McGrail Inquiry publishes public hearing schedule amid bitter political exchanges

Tue 2nd Apr, 2024

UK/Spain News

Acerinox strikers bring chaos to Campo roads

Tue 2nd Apr, 2024

Local News

Govt ‘very likely’ to restrict ‘very small set of facts’ in McGrail Inquiry on public interest grounds

Wed 3rd Apr, 2024

Local News

Scheme for new Caleta Hotel obtains full planning permission

Thu 21st Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th April 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Successful Hockey Training Camp for Army U25's

4th April 2024

Sports
Gibraltar Pistol Association in Portugal competition

4th April 2024

Sports
Ten-Pin Bowling Results

4th April 2024

Sports
Titans in San Fernando

4th April 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024