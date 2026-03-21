Students carry water buckets to understand daily struggle for many

This Sunday is World Water Day 2026, and this year’s theme explores the critical relationship between water, women, and gender equality.

According to the UN, the global water crisis affects everyone but does not do so equally.

“Where people lack safe drinking water and sanitation close to home, inequalities flourish, with women and girls bearing the brunt,” it said as these women usually are the ones who collect water, manage water, care for people made sick by unsafe water, and lose time, health, safety, and opportunities as a result.

It added that globally too often the systems that govern water leave women and girls out of decision-making, leadership, funding and representation.

Making “the water crisis a women’s crisis.”

A recent event at Lathbury Sports Complex brought Bishop Fitzgerald’s school together for a fun and educational day. Students raised sponsorship money to help fund a water well in Sierra Leone via local charity Action4Schools.

Among the event were sponsoring teachers in races. But, they also took part in an activity carrying buckets of water to understand the challenges faced by children in poorer countries.

“One of our charity’s core aims is to inspire meaningful action and to remind everyone how fortunate we are to enjoy basic human necessities, especially clean, safe water,” founder of Action4Schools, Jimmy Bruzon told the Chronicle.

“Education is central to this mission, and a wonderful example of this took place last week when we visited Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School for their Wellbeing Day.”

“During our presentation, we helped students and staff understand what daily life looks like for many children in Sierra Leone, where accessing water is a constant struggle. Children often walk long distances to collect contaminated water, face risks along the way, miss valuable school time, and carry heavy loads.”

“To bring this reality to life, one of the Wellbeing Day activities involved teams of children carrying buckets of water around the track at the Lathbury Sports Complex. This hands-on experience allowed them to feel, even briefly, the physical effort and exhaustion that millions of children endure every day.”

Mr Bruzon also said that he is happy to engage with local schools and companies.

“If you would like us to present, raise awareness, or encourage your community to make a difference, as so many already have, please feel free to contact us. Together, we can inspire positive change,” he said.

For more information, visit www.action4schools.gi.

Donations to Action4schools-Sierra Leone can be made to:

Bank Account 48084352

Sort Code 60-60-60

Natwest Bank, Line Wall, Gibraltar

or via WhatsApp on 57631000.