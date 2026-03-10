Students explore inclusion and workplace barriers at Hassans International Women’s Day session

A group of Year 12 and 13 students took part in an interactive Inclusive Workplace Strategy session led by barristers Gillian Guzman and Grace Lima at Hassans International Law Firm as part of activities marking International Women’s Day.

Some 21 students from Bayside School, Prior Park School and Westside School attended the session.

Addressing the students, Ms Guzman, a partner at Hassans and appointed in 2012 as Gibraltar’s first woman King’s Counsel, said that the focus was firmly on the young people in the room and their role in shaping a fairer, more inclusive workplace in the years ahead.

“The aim of today is to discuss your ideas, your ambitions, and the role each of you intends to play in building a fairer and more inclusive workplace in the future,” she said.

Ms Guzman, who has spent 31 years in the legal profession, explained that while the event was being hosted by the law firm, the themes under discussion were relevant to any profession, whether in law, business or other sectors connected with the legal industry.

She described herself not only as a barrister and King’s Counsel, but also as a single parent of a 16-year-old and a two-year-old. That experience, she said, gave her a particular understanding of the realities of juggling demanding professional responsibilities with being a present parent.

Alongside her on the panel was Ms Lima, a senior associate at Hassans and fellow barrister with 11 years of experience who specialises in employment and family law. Ms Guzman highlighted the “common denominator” between them was that Ms Lima is also a single parent of a toddler, and both have first hand experience of the pressures many women face in balancing family life and career progression.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme, Give to Gain, was described by Ms Guzman as a simple but powerful message rooted in the idea that progress does not happen by accident, but when people actively choose to “give,” be that through time, knowledge, experience or by creating space for others to speak and be heard.

“Many barriers still exist in many professions. Some are obvious, but the great majority are subtle… often arising from ignorance or a lack of shared experience or understanding.” she said.

These biases, she added, are not confined to men or to the legal profession, but form part of a wider learning process for all genders and across sectors.

From feedback and issues raised by young people, Hassans identified 12 themes which formed the basis of group discussions during the workshop.

Breaking down barriers was one, where students were invited to explore the visible and invisible barriers that still exist in workplaces, from outdated stereotypes about the role of women to unconscious biases that shape opportunities and career trajectories.

Another theme was supporting the next generation, where Ms Guzman said that the future of professions depends on what the younger generation brings to the table. By sharing knowledge, experience and guidance, established professionals can help demystify the profession and open doors that have historically been closed.

Also being discussed was how to shape the future of the profession, on how everyday choices and standards contribute to changing mindsets and, ultimately, the culture of entire professions.

Outlining the agenda, Ms Lima said that the event was designed to be highly interactive, starting with brief student introductions before moving into small group table discussions.

Each table was assigned two different themes related to inclusion, barriers and future workplace culture. Students had around 10 to 15 minutes per round to discuss the issues and agree key conclusions, before rotating to new topics.

“Having a discussion on these, sometimes very difficult and personal, topics is the first step and the time for action is now,” said Ms Lima.

Ms Guzman and Ms Lima were joined by 12 lawyers and support specialists, who guided the discussions and encouraged participants to reflect on how individual contributions can help drive positive change.

At the end of the workshop, the Hassans facilitators presented a summary of the discussions and the key actions identified by the student groups.

After the event, Ms Guzman said it was encouraging to see the level of engagement from the students.

“As a firm we firmly believe that investing in people is the most meaningful investment any organisation can make,” she said.

“I was therefore delighted to lead on this celebratory event for International Women’s Day which was focused on our youth.”

“When we give our time, our knowledge and our encouragement to the next generation, we all stand to gain, as individuals, as a firm and as a community.”

“The announcement of the Hassans Mentorship programme for Year 12 and 13 students is just one step further in our investment in people by helping our youth face important decisions about their future careers in the legal industry.”

Ms Lima said the discussions highlighted the value of continued engagement with students beyond the workshop itself.

She added: “The students approached the session with enthusiasm and genuine curiosity.”

“What stood out was their willingness to listen to different perspectives and to think constructively about how they can support one another and foster more inclusive environments within their schools.”

“Through this initiative, we hope to continue supporting them as they move forward in their educational journeys.”

As part of the initiative, Hassans has pledged to give its time to mentor participating students, offering guidance and support as they navigate future academic and professional opportunities.

The students attending from Bayside School were Farah Bruzon, Isabella Azopardi, James Vinet, Robyn Balban, and Zachary Vassallo.

From Prior Park School were Darcey Auld, Isabella Hill, Isabella Lombard, Katie Lombard, Kitzia Alsina, Krsna Gulraj, Poppy Montgomery, and Urban Quach.

From Westside School were Amaia Menghani Segui, Evan Puyol, Isabella Thomson, Jocelyn Knight, Lucia Hernandez, Sebastian Collins-Knock.

The workshop was facilitated by Ms Guzman, Ms Lima, Anna Buhler, Caroline Lane, Chloe Oppenheimer, Jasmine Mahtani, Jeremy Requena, Laura Seed, Louise Martinez, Meera Aswani, Sofia Baglietto and Tim Garcia.