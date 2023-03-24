Stylos returns with success from London dance convention

Stylos Dance Studios recently returned from performing in the Move It Dance Convention, held in London, having gone through a gruelling process and succeeding in winning a slot on the Main Stage ahead of hundreds of others.

They performed a piece entitled ‘‘Piece By Piece’, choreographed by Lauren Montero, in front of thousands of dancers, top dance colleges and award winning choreographers.

Stylos dancers also attended numerous workshops led by top industry professionals throughout the convention, with many of them achieving scholarships for Hollywood and being recorded in select groups.

Moreover, their very own co-director and choreographer, Lauren Montero, taught sold out advanced classes at Move It for the third time.

Stylos have recently competed in their first competition of the season, the Dance World Cup Gibraltar Qualifier, in the hope of representing Gibraltar at the Dance World Cup Finals to be held in Braga, Portugal, this summer.